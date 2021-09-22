US coal crunch stifles biggest power plant

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s State Electric Utility (Cdeee) called for an emergency exception process to acquire enough coal to operate until mid-January 2022, according to the tender specifications published by the Public Procurement Directorate.

The state power plant operates at 50% capacity, says a letter sent by three experts from Punta Catalina to the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, on September 15.

The official justifies the approval of the exception process that will allow that facility to acquire 420,000 metric tons of coal.

The urgency has been caused by the “delay on the part of the mineral coal Supplier (Xcoal Energy & Resources) (…) due to geological difficulties and machinery in the coal extraction mine” of that US company.