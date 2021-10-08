Local October 8, 2021 | 11:27 am

Deputy in Falcon Case loses a court round

Santo Domingo.- A request of a restraining order filed by deputy Héctor Darío Féliz (Pirrín), involved in the Falcón Case, who sought the return, among other belongings, of a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser, was rejected by a court.

National District 2nd Criminal Chamber judge Raymundo Mejía ruled that as a legislator, a high court must hear Féliz’s case.

The court ruled for the motion presented by prosecutor Pedro Inocencio Amador.
1 Comment
Bob
October 8, 2021 1:46 pm

Take everything from these Corrupt Criminals !

