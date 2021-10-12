Dominican Republic leads the region in the cosmetics industry

Santo Domingo, DR

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM), Víctor Bisonó, highlighted the Dominican industry’s advances, both in production and trade, at a local and international level.

As proof of this, the minister reported that the cosmetic sector has grown more than 300% and pointed out that this industry is producing product lines with high demand in the region. As another novel piece of news, he also pointed out that the country will start exporting glass bottles.

In his conversation “Face to Face with Listín Diario,” the minister was accompanied by Vice Ministers Ramón Pérez Fermín (Internal Trade), Fantino Polanco (Industrial Development), and Carlos Guillermo Flaquer (Free Zones and Special Regimes).

Vice Minister Fantino Polanco specified that the country is the leader in Latin America in exporting hair products (shampoo, straightening, leaven, conditioner, shine drops).

He added that these products reach Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Dominican Republic, positioned as the largest exporter to the Caribbean market.