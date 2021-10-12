First lady fulfills dream of 111-year-old woman and gives her a house as a gift

Santo Domingo, DR

On Monday, First Lady Raquel Arbaje surprised Mrs. Rosa Caraballo, 111 years old, by receiving her at the National Palace and handing her the keys to a furnished house that she managed in the framework of her program “Uniendo Voluntades” (Uniting Wills). Arbaje explained that she learned of Doña Rosa’s story through social networks after a great-grandson posted a video in which he expressed his desire to talk with the First Lady and receive help.

In expressing the honor of holding this meeting, the First Lady highlighted the commitment to serve others with humility, considering that all people are equal before God.

She also valued the learning that comes from the elderly, which is why she cited the importance of honoring them, as the government of President Luis Abinader is doing by providing land for their homes.

A press release indicates that visibly moved, Doña Rosa asked for health for all the Dominican people, including the presidential family.

While her son Pedro Caraballo, her granddaughter Miguelina Caraballo Ramirez, and her great-grandson Yeison Rafael Caraballo de la Cruz, expressed the great joy of seeing her realize her desire to enjoy a decent roof over her head.

The Minister of the General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency, José Leonel -Neney- Cabrera, informed that the house located in the Punta de Garza sector of Hato Mayor province was equipped with a refrigerator, stove, beds, washing machine, and fans, among other items.