Dominican Republic holds quake drill at 10am today

Santo Domingo.- With the registration of 680,000 people, the director of the Emergency Operations Center, Juan Manuel Méndez, said that everything is ready for the National Earthquake Drill this Wednesday from 10am.

All government institutions, schools, companies, families will join this initiative, which aims to put into practice the Earthquake Contingency Plan prepared in 2009 and, strengthen the preparation and response to the occurrence of this phenomenon.

To carry out this drill, the institution did not have significant funding, Méndez said. “We only invested the sum of 10,000 pesos in the preparation and dissemination of manuals, so we did not see the need to request funds from the Presidency.”