Three nabbed in Operation Larva face grilling

Santo Domingo.- Several of the detainees in Operation Larva and some of the documents seized by the authorities have been transferred this Wednesday morning to the Anti-Money Laundering Prosecutor’s Office, which operates in the National District Court of Appeals.

Diario Libre was able to contact the moment when at least three detainees (two women and one man) entered the building escorted by prosecutors and a group of agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

A source said they will be questioned for information before taking them to court.