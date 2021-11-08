From December 1 there will be more controls against Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

Suppose citizens continue to neglect prevention measures and continue to “lower their guard” in compliance with the provisions that establish mandatory presentation of the vaccination card to enter collective places, as of December 1. In that case, new controls will be put in place against Covid- 19. The warning was made by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, recognizing that there are places that have neglected compliance with the ministerial resolution, even though it had been made more flexible, giving those who had a single dose applied the opportunity to enter.

He pointed out that as of December 1, two doses will begin to be required to enter the collective places and new controls will be added, “which is painful, because the cases of seriousness and death continue to be those of not vaccinated, but they believe it is a game.”

He explained that with 700,000 additional doses applied, the country would meet the goal of reaching 70% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a complete schedule of the Covid-19 vaccine. Hence, he hopes that before December 1, that is achieved.

Let’s hope they repeal the vaccine card mandate when it is achieved.

He was confident that the electronic card, which has just been implemented in the country, will also facilitate and speed up applying the measure.

Letting your guard down

When interviewed about a Listín Diario report where it was found during a tour that of 10 open businesses, only four demanded to show the vaccination card, Dr. Rivera acknowledged that some places have been “lowering their guard” in compliance with the ministerial resolution.

He said he sent the newspaper’s review to the country’s top businessmen, from whom he asked for more help in achieving compliance.