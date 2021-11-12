The vaccination of children is reactivated in Santo Domingo

The director of the children’s hospital, Robert Read Cabral, admitted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were mothers who interrupted their children’s vaccination schedule, but they are already catching up.

“There were problems in the vaccination, everyone knows it. Everyone focused on the pandemic and it is very natural that these things took a backseat,” said infectious physician Clemente Terrero.

“We have already reactivated a lot, there is probably still more to be reactivated,” he added.

Asked if a campaign is needed for essential early childhood vaccines including tuberculosis, rotavirus, polio, pneumococcus, measles, rubella, mumps, and the fivefold protection of the pentavalent vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and influenza B, the doctor stated that a campaign is not necessary because “we already have the national structure, what we have to do is rehabilitate it.”

