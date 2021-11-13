ONAMET forecasts low rainfall and cool temperatures in Dominican Republic

This Saturday, scattered clouds are forecast, transitioning to clear skies over most of the Dominican Republic. In the mountainous areas, there will be short-duration rains, according to the National Meteorological Office (Onamet).

According to the agency, the national territory will have cooler temperatures in the early hours of the day and no significant rainfall is expected.

Meanwhile, for Sunday, the anticyclonic circulation will continue to influence the country.

“Good weather at a general level except for some local and passing showers towards some localities of the northeast, the Caribbean coastal plain and areas of the Central Mountain Range.”

Next Monday, Onamet indicates that an air mass with higher humidity content will be approaching, brought by the wind from the east and northeast which will cause some scattered showers in localities of the northeast, southeast, southwest, and sectors of the Central Mountain Range.