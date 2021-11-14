Nearly 40% of deliveries in Dominican Republic hospitals are to Haitian nationals

In Haiti, a birth costs 253 dollars, but the Dominican State assumes it in DR.

The Ministry of Public Health announced through the report MSP-DESP-02043-2021 the current situation that public hospitals are going through nationwide with illegal Haitian immigrants who receive services and care in our country.

The document is signed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, and addressed to the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, who also serves as coordinator of the Health Cabinet.

According to the document, in 2018, 102,205 deliveries were carried out nationwide to Dominicans, representing 87% of that period in hospitals and private clinics in the country. That same year, there were 14,693 births to Haitians, 12.50%. The following year, the sum of births of Dominican women fell to 89,523, dropping the percentage to 76%, and deliveries of Haitians rose to 27,984, 23% of the total.

In the year 2020, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the births of Dominicans fell to 80,768, equivalent to 72.50%, and those of Haitians continued with the upward trend with 30,322 registered births, that is, 27.20% of the births of that year.

By 2021, there is a preliminary figure of 58,145 deliveries to Dominicans, representing 70% of births, and 24,376 births to Haitians, completing the remaining 30%.

In the relationship by days until September 2021, the trend of daily births by Dominican women registers 159 deliveries, while on the part of Haitian women, 88 births are calculated each day.

If these figures are maintained, by the end of 2021, the number of births to Haitian women could rise to 36,000, representing 40% of all deliveries carried out in public hospitals nationwide.

The provinces most impacted by this phenomenon are Distrito Nacional, Santo Domingo, Santiago, La Altagracia, and Valverde.