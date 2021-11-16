Hoteliers slam taxi drivers for blocking roads
Santo Domingo.- The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) deplored the demonstration carried out by traditional taxi drivers which obstructed the traffic in Punta Cana on Monday morning, demanding the regularization of the workers of digital transport platforms.
Asonahores condemned “that actions be taken that threaten legal security and the development of tourism freely; and more in an area of such high importance for the country’s tourism as Punta Cana and Bávaro.”
The entity pointed out in a press release that “obstructing one of the main access routes for the tourist flow in the country is an inappropriate action, which harms the public and threatens the stability of the sector and the development of the country.”
They should get a BIG fine, where was POLITUR? Another malfunction institution
Of course the rest of the story is missing. The protest is the fallout of Uber operators filing papers, becoming, and being recognized as taxis by the government. There has been and still is ill feelings towards Uber by the traditional taxi operators. The traditionalists feel their livelihoods are being encroached by Uber. There have been many reported and unreported confrontations between the two factions in the tourist zone over who does business and where the business is done. There was a truce negotiated by the hoteliers and government some months back. However, the truce was short lived. Now, Uber as taxi operators has become the most recent challenge to the traditional operators. The protest of Monday does not help in any way to improve the image of the traditional operators.