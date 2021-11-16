Hoteliers slam taxi drivers for blocking roads

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores) deplored the demonstration carried out by traditional taxi drivers which obstructed the traffic in Punta Cana on Monday morning, demanding the regularization of the workers of digital transport platforms.

Asonahores condemned “that actions be taken that threaten legal security and the development of tourism freely; and more in an area of such high importance for the country’s tourism as Punta Cana and Bávaro.”

The entity pointed out in a press release that “obstructing one of the main access routes for the tourist flow in the country is an inappropriate action, which harms the public and threatens the stability of the sector and the development of the country.”