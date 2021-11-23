Woman with lung disease denied access to subway for not presenting vaccination card

Santo Domingo, DR.

Mrs. Susana would make regular use of the subway this Tuesday morning at the Maria Montez station. Still, she was not allowed access because she did not present the vaccination card, which has been required in public spaces since October 18 as a measure to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and those not vaccinated can be inoculated.

Susana, who did not want to give more details of her identity, said she could not be vaccinated because she has a pulmonary problem, but she had a coronavirus test at least a week ago. However, the test must be 48 hours to enter a facility, according to resolution number 00048 issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

Susana’s case was registered in the long lines at the station, and after the security, agents asked for the vaccination card and ID card. This resulted in crowding and complaints from the users of the transportation services.

Susana was on her way to a medical appointment and indicated that she had no choice but to ask for a cab.

In the same way, she pointed out that these actions of denying her a public service does not surprise her and that the word of God says that the times “will go from bad to worse.”

The Maria Montes metro station is located at kilometer 9 of the Duarte highway and is part of Line 2.

A few weeks ago, Listin Diario made a tour that verified that not all public establishments ask for the vaccination card, which is a violation of the regulations.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health announced that they maintain the supervision of the inspectors placed in different commercial centers where a significant number of people go to guarantee the correct fulfillment of Resolution 000048, which establishes the security protocol against the SARS Cov-2.

The national director of the teams of inspectors, Héctor Villalona, said that through the supervision they seek that the whole population complies with the preventive measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Vaccination cards in Metro Santo Domingo

Given the resolution of Public Health, measures were established to continue to counteract the Covid-19. Among these measures is the presentation of the vaccination certificate in public spaces and public transportation.

This vaccination card mandate is extremely inconvenient at best and abusive at worst.