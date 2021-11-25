Half of children between 12 and 17 years of age have already been vaccinated

Half of those aged 12 to 17 have already been vaccinated

Forty-seven percent of children between 12 and 17 years of age have their two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 70% have their first dose, while only 438,000 people are still to be vaccinated to reach the country’s goal of immunizing 70% of the Dominican population with their complete two-dose schedule.

To date, the country has vaccinated 5,558,129 million people with a complete two-dose schedule.

So far, the percentages of the vaccinated population were offered by the Vice President of the Republic and coordinator of the Health Cabinet, Raquel Peña. However, she did not specify the exact number of minors between 12 and 17 years old who have been immunized against the Covid-19 virus.

Referring to the subject during different activities this week, the Vice President of the Republic urged the population to complete their vaccination schedule to achieve herd immunity and keep preventive measures active.

She emphasized that to bring the vaccine to the population, the Government has developed different initiatives among them, house to house vaccination, night vaccination days, from the vehicle, in shopping centers, restaurants, and markets, and the placement of 1,300 fixed centers available nationwide.