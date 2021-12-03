2 deaths and 289 covid-19 cases reported

The Ministry of Public Health reported that 289 new positive cases of covid-19 were reported yesterday, and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bulletin 624, issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), states that of these processed samples, 1,351 were tested by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR). Santo Domingo, the National District, and Santiago remain the districts with the highest number of disease cases, with 21, 13, and 99, respectively.

The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 2,231 active cases, 407,918 registered, with 401,475 patients recovered from the disease, and 2,065,175 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital Occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,261 COVID beds, of which 339 are occupied, for 15 percent, with 165 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied out of the 585 available in the system for patients affected by the disease representing 28 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 469 ventilators in the system, 96 people are connected, for 34 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. The official statistical document that compiles this data indicates that 24.07 percent of those died from hypertension and 15.03 percent from diabetes.

It also states that 1,586 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus to date, 1,649 health workers, and 45,144 children under 20 years of age.

It also reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 4,212 people have died, with a mortality rate of 1.03 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 403.12.