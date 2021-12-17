Covid-19 infections increase: 252 cases and 2 deaths

The Ministry of Public Health reported that yesterday 252 new positive cases of SARS COV-2 (Covid-19) were reported, and two deaths were notified in the last 24 hours.

Bulletin 638, issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), reports that 2,508 of ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) were made of these processed samples. Santo Domingo, the National District, and Santiago remain the demarcations with the highest cases of the disease, with 35, 36, and 50, respectively.

The report highlights that, to date, the Dominican Republic has 1,550 active cases, 411,266 registered, with 405,494 patients recovered from the disease, and 2,112,207 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,261 COVID beds, of which 240 are occupied, for 11 percent, with 89 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 585 available to the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 15 percent.

Meanwhile, of 469 system fans, 71 people are connected, for 15 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who have comorbidities; the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deaths correspond to 24.02 percent, while due to diabetes, 14.99 percent.

Similarly, it establishes that women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus are to date 1,588, health workers 1,815, and those under 20 years of age about 45,733.

It also reports that since the pandemic began, 4,222 people have died, with the lethality of 1.03 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants stands at 404.08.