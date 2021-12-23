Five deaths and 422 new cases of Covid-19, reported Public Health

Santo Domingo. – The Ministry of Public Health notified this Thursday 422 new cases of Covid-19, while it reported five deaths in the last 24 hours due to the virus.

The country has accumulated 4,228 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, with a lethality rate of 1.02 percent and mortality per million inhabitants at 404.65. There are 1,765 active cases, with 412,685 registered, 2,134,649 suspected cases ruled out, and 406,692 patients recovered from the disease.

Through bulletin #644, Public Health communicated that 7,132 SARS-CoV-2 samples were processed yesterday and that 422 of these were positive.

The authorities explained that the daily positivity was 4.65 percent, and that of the last four weeks was 4.68.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology points out that of the 2,261 COVID beds available in the Hospital Network, 266 are occupied, for 12 percent. Likewise, of the 585 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds available in the system for patients affected by the disease, 82 are occupied, representing 14 percent.

Meanwhile, of 492 ventilators in the system, 72 people are connected, for 15 percent.

DIGEPI details that 1,242 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were performed yesterday out of the total number of samples processed and 5,890 antigen tests.

In this report, the authorities emphasize that in the Dominican Republic, a total of 2,547,334 samples have been taken since the beginning of the pandemic, equivalent to 243,799 per million people.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be people with comorbidities. The official statistical document that compiles these data indicates that 23.98 percent of the deaths were due to hypertension, while 14.97 percent were diabetes.

Likewise, it establishes that 1,614 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus to date, 1,817 health workers, and 45,948 children under 20 years of age.

The authorities continue their call to the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining the established hygiene measures and protocols and getting vaccinated against the disease as the only way to prevent its spread.