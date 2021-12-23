Remember! The circulation of heavy vehicles is forbidden during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

As part of the Road Safety measures adopted on the occasion of the Plan Compromiso por la Vida for Christmas and New Year, the Instituto Nacional de Tránsito y Transporte Terrestre (INTRANT) has banned the circulation of cargo vehicles throughout the national territory, including permits granted by the pilot for the Restricted Access Zone (ZAR).

The press release explains that the prohibition for the Christmas holidays starts on Thursday, December 23, from 06:00 am until Monday, December 27 at 05:00 am.

Meanwhile, for New Year’s Day, the restrictive measures for the circulation of cargo transportation will begin on Thursday, December 30, from 06:00 am until Monday, January 3, 2022, at 05:00 am.

However, the prohibition exempts pick-up trucks, vans, ambulances, emergency vehicles, water tanker service, electricity, cable, telephony, sanitary, maintenance and road assistance, and urban hygiene.



Inspections

INTRANT carried out visual vehicle inspection operations at bus stops in Greater Santo Domingo.

To ensure that users can travel to their destinations safely and as part of the Conscience for Life operation headed by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), INTRANT inspectors and agents of the (DIGESETT) inspected the technical conditions of urban and interurban transport buses at different bus stops.

The INTRANT press release explains that the inspection includes the condition of tires, front, rear, and directional lights, windshield functioning, driver’s license verification, among others.

Among the bus terminals inspected are Caribe Tours, the bus stops located at kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway, as well as those located at Duarte and Paris avenues, Parque Enriquillo, Boca Chica, San Cristóbal, Haina and Higüey.