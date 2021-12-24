COE reports 21 traffic accidents and 62 people intoxicated

Santo Domingo.– The Operations and Emergencies Center (COE) reported this Friday the occurrence of 21 traffic accidents and 62 intoxicated people (45 due to alcohol and 17 for food.)

In its first bulletin of the operation “Conscience for Life, Christmas and New Year 2021-2022,” COE director Juan Manuel Méndez said that the accidents occurred on highways, roads, streets and avenues, of which 14 involved motorcycles, four light vehicles, one a heavy vehicle, a collision and a bus.

Méndez said that so far no people have died since the operation began this Thursday at 2:00 in the afternoon.

“Thank God we have no deaths so far in the operation. In 17 years and for the first time from 2:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning of this Friday we have no registered deceased persons,” he stressed.

The agency reported that the 62 intoxicated people belong to the National District, Santiago and La Vega, and that 2,446 have received assistance.