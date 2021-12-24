President Abinader wishes Dominicans a New Year full of health and hope

Santo Domingo.– President Luis Abinader called this Friday to all Dominicans to enjoy the Christmas holidays with joy and hope, and at the same time wished them a New Year full of health and optimism.

In a video on the occasion of Christmas published Friday on his Twitter account, the head of State asked people to appreciate this reunion of families like never before.

“This Christmas we have many reasons to celebrate, to celebrate what we have achieved by tirelesslyworking together,” said Abinader. “Happy Holidays and a New Year full of health, prosperity and optimism,” he added.

Meanwhile, the first lady, Raquel Arbaje, who appears in the video accompanying him, called for a renewal of the purpose of marching together.

“May the light of the star that illuminated the humble manger of the newborn Jesus shine on each family gathered to give thanks for their fulfilled dreams,” she pointed out.