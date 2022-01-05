Increase in Covid-19 cases in Dominican Repblic, is it due to omicron variant?

The Ministry of Public Health reported today that the omicron variant of Covid-19 is the predominant one in the country.

The director of Epidemiology offered the information, Ronald Skewes, who assured that the variant identified in South Africa had become the dominant one.

Press conference and report on the DR Ronal Skewes omicron variant, file image

The last week of December, 554 cases were processed, of which 36 are delta, and 460 are omicron, Skewes said.

The provinces with the highest cases continue to be the National District, Santo Domingo, and Santiago, as they are the most populated in the country.

Skewes said that the cases of covid-19 registered in intensive care units (ICU) are not vaccinated or have incomplete vaccination schedules.

The epidemiologist called on the Dominicans to avoid crowds and complete their vaccination schedule to prevent the spread of the virus in the country, thus highlighting the main characteristic of the variant, its high transmissibility.

Minister

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel River, stressed that the omicron variant has a rapid level of infection higher than the rest of the variants.

“We have not had cases of omicron for mechanical ventilation,” Rivera indicated.

In bulletin # 657, the MSP revealed that a total of 5,201 new cases of infections due to Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours.

Nineteen thousand one hundred eighty-eight were processed to detect the coronavirus on the last day, the highest amount in one day.

This is the highest daily figure since the country confirmed the disease.

The country adds 433,710 cases of covid-19, while deaths from the disease remain at 4,252, as there were no deaths.