Forecast for a cloudy Saturday with light rain

Santo Domingo, D.R.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast light rains this Saturday, especially in the morning hours.

After midday, the rains could extend to other localities of the Ciabao and the country’s border area. After that, it will start to cloud up towards the national territory’s northwest, north, borderline, and Central mountain range.

In the afternoon, moderate to heavy rains with gusty winds, and isolated thunderstorms are expected.

Local forecast

For this day, in Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 30°C and 32°C, and the minimum between 19°C and 21°C.