Good weather conditions and sunny day forecast for this Saturday

Santo Domingo DR.

Good weather conditions and minimal precipitation chances over the national territory are the forecast for the prelude to the weekend.

A mainly sunny sky with scattered clouds will prevail from the morning hours until the early afternoon hours of this Saturday.

According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), temperatures will feel slightly warm during the day. However, by night and early morning, they will be much cooler.

However, it is necessary to take your umbrella with you due to the incidence of a trough, which will help generate cloud increases with weak to moderate rains with isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts.

Precipitation will be mainly reflected towards the northwest, southwest, and Central Cordillera in the afternoon and night.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 30 °C and 32 °C (86-90°F), while the minimum will remain between 19 °C and 21 °C (66-70°F).