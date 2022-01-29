The country shows significant reduction in new cases and hospitalizations

Santo Domingo, DR

A significant reduction in the number of diagnostic tests and the report of positive cases of Covid -19 and hospitalizations for this cause, the country registered yesterday. At the same time, the positivity of the samples continues to hover around 30%.

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 1,508 new positive cases of the Covid-19 virus and a total of 9,235 processed laboratory samples, a significant reduction compared to previous weeks, when daily deaths exceeded 30,000 and the average of new infections, seven thousand.

Yesterday, three new deaths from Covid-19 were reported, bringing the deaths registered as a result of the disease to 4,298, placing the case fatality rate at 0.78% and the mortality rate at 411.35 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The epidemiological bulletin number 680, issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, places the daily positivity at 28.28% and for the last four weeks at 29.07%.

Active cases continue to decline, and yesterday they stood at 13,646, out of a total of 551,528 accumulated records, of which 533,584 are listed as recovered.

2,938,287 laboratory samples have been processed in the country to diagnose the virus. Of those processed yesterday, 350 were of the PCR type and 8,885 of antigen.

Hospitalizations

According to the official report yesterday, the country had 514 patients hospitalized in regular beds in the Covid-19 health facilities of the public and private network, for an occupancy of 22%.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU), 208 hospitalized patients are reported for an occupation of 36% of the beds enabled for those with more complex health conditions. In comparison, there were 118 patients for an occupation in the use of ventilation, of 25% of the teams authorized for these purposes.

The most significant number of positive virus cases were captured yesterday in the province of Santo Domingo, with a record of 369 new infections, followed by Santiago with 322 cases, the National District with 224, and San Juan with 217 new infections.