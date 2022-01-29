Vaccine application supervisors will wear vests

Santo Domingo, DR

When the resolution that makes it mandatory to present the vaccination card against Covid-19 with three applied doses came into force on Monday, the Ministry of Public Health began to prepare its personnel. It provided distinctive vests to the inspectors who will supervise its application among those who use public transport.

The vests were delivered to the Traffic Accident Mortality Reduction Program (Premat) and the Covid-19 coordinators of the different Health Areas. They were in charge of requesting the vaccination card from public transport users at the national level. National, during an activity, carried out at the Juan Pablo Duarte Metro Station.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, this personnel will comply with the application of Resolution Number 000069, which establishes that as of January 31, 2022, the vaccination card against Covid-19 with three doses will be required.

“It is established “that, as of January 31, 2022, people over 18 years of age must present their vaccination card or certificate in the same terms of the third article of resolution no. 000048 of October 08, 2021, of MISPAS, but with evidence of having completed the main vaccination schedule of three doses of the vaccine against Covid-19″, indicates the r” solution issued on December 28, 2021.

The third dose is applied 30 days after the second dose was placed. In the same resolution, the Ministry of Public Health also established a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, optionally starting with front-line personnel and vulnerable groups.

Another similar delivery of distinctive vests was made on Thursday to the COVID-19 inspectors and coordinators to personnel from the Health Areas.

The event, held in Health Area III, was headed by the Vice Minister of the Provincial Health Directorates, Dr. Fernando Ureña, who stated that the purpose of the vests is for each inspector to be identified at the time of requesting the vaccination card with the new scheme of the third dose included.

“The job of these health collaborators is to ensure that we are all immunized, as the Vice President, Raquel Peña, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, want to contribute to the reduction of this disease,” said Ureña, who, “said that the provision of this tool will be made throughout the country.

Mask and vaccine card in the Caribbean series

Regarding the protection measures against Covid-19, yesterday before the formal start of the 2022 Caribbean Series, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) guaranteed compliance with biosafety protocols throughout the development of competition.

The Caribbean Series began yesterday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, with the participation of six teams. Remember that only 75% of the public will go to the stadium, as agreed with the Dominican Baseball League and the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation.

He points out that health inspectors there will be verifying that the established protocol is complied with. In addition, it was arranged to carry out Covid-19 tests on all the players and groups participating in the event, thus guaranteeing to avoid an outbreak and contagion between the teams.