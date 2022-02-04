Vaccination of children in schools is postponed until the 14th

Santo Domingo, DR

On Monday the 14th of this month, the mass vaccination campaign for students between the ages of 5 and 11 in educational centers will begin, the Ministry of Education reported Thursday.

Dr. Aida Lucía Vargas confirmed that the process would be voluntary for families that approve it.

It was also specified that the doses for children would be Sinovac 0.5.

The Health Cabinet had announced that the campaign would begin following Monday, the 7th.

Vargas added that the operation would continue with teaching and administrative staff throughout the country.

The person in charge of Orientation and Psychology of the Ministry of Education, Francisca de la Cruz, reported that “under the motto of heroes, spaces will be set up to reduce the tension and anxiety caused by the vaccine in students.”

Currently, the positivity rate in the education sector is 1.8 percent.