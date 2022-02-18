President attributes construction works to the fact that there is no corruption

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader said yesterday that the current administration has built and announced works because there is no embezzlement in his management, and there is good management of state resources.

“I want to say that there are many people from the opposition who say and how is it that they are announcing works, how is it that they are talking about works. Well, what happens is that in this government we do a lot with little, because there is no such corruption or embezzlement and we defend every peso,” exclaimed Abinader.

The words of the head of state were pronounced during an act at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), where he recapitulated several previously announced projects and took the opportunity to say that the budget for several of these works has been completed due to financial savings of 2021.

Meeting with ministers

The statement by the President of the Republic comes hours after he held a meeting with the Council of Ministers at the National Palace, where it was announced that they would take more measures to “rationalize public spending and face international price increases.”