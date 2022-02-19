Pulmonologists do not support elimination of restrictions against Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery expressed its concern about lifting the restrictive measures that the country had due to the Covid 19 pandemic since citizens may misunderstand that the pandemic has ended.

“We understand that the restrictions should have been removed in a staggered and gradual manner,” the statement said.

The pulmonologists of the society specified that “we must remember that pandemics are considered to end due to several indicators, including a very high vaccination rate; because most have suffered from the disease and the positivity rate is less than 2%.” They cite that these criteria have not yet been met in the country, despite the progress and good management of the pandemic.

War against Covid is not over yet.

They also emphasized that new variants can be generated although the indicators are low.

“We understand that this war against Covid 19 is not over yet. As the Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery, we urge you to continue wearing masks in closed places, especially supermarkets, hospitals, public transport, banks, public institutions, “adds the union.

The pulmonologists stated that it should continue and much more now that a part of the population will not take care of itself regarding the vaccination day.

They maintain that the country must reach the goal of immunizing 70% of the population, and so far, we have achieved 53.9%. “The requirement to present the vaccination card should have been maintained to continue motivating the population to get vaccinated. We ask the population to take the third dose since only 20% have done so. We call on all doctors to continue taking appropriate consultations and not receive patients if they do not have a mask. Today more than ever, health professionals must be alert to new variants, effects, and possible regrowth,” says the statement from the Pneumology Society.

Last Wednesday, President Luis Abinader announced that citizens were free to wear masks or not and would not have to present their vaccination cards to access workplaces or public centers, and other massive spaces.

In the Dominican president’s, many other national leaders,’ and virologist’s opinions, the worst of the Covid is over.