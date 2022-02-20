Santo Domingo is the province where the most drug seizures were made in 2021

Santo Domingo, DR.

In addition to being the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo plays the role of being the city in which the most drug seizures in number and quantity were made during the last year.

Between February 2021 and that same month in 2022, in the National District, the municipalities of Santo Domingo Este and Boca Chica, as well as at the Las Américas International Airport, the Port of Haina Oriental, and the Caucedo Multimodal Port, around 56 seizures of numerous packages of illicit substances were recorded.

On January 7, the authorities seized 1,200 packets of cocaine at the Caucedo Multimodal Port, “the largest volume (shipment) seized during the last six years at that port,” as described by the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD).

The substance, weighing 1,241.52 kilograms (more than a ton), came from Guatemala and was inside containers in transit through the country, whose final destination was Belgium.

Another consignment of a striking amount was seized in the same place in October of last year. These were 978 packages of cocaine found after reports were received that a container loaded with wood, which was in transit through the country, would be taken to Hong Kong contaminated with controlled substances.