Local February 21, 2022 | 7:35 am

Dominican Republic starts US$29M ‘intelligent’ fence at Haiti border

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has materialized one of his accountability announcements of February 27, 2021: the beginning of the first phase of the “intelligent” perimeter fence on the Dominican Republic-Haiti border.

On Sunday, the president made one of the longest tours of his term: from Santo Domingo to Punta Cana, where a project of the Puntacana Group began; and from Punta Cana to Dajabón, where work began on the first 54 kilometers of fence, whose cost is RD$1.7 billion (US$29.0 million), RD$300 million less than what was presented in the 2022 general budget.

It’s a wall, which the Government labels as “intelligent,” since it will have a surveillance system with motion sensors, lighting radars, a command center, video surveillance, a communication tower, drones and other features.
Paul Tierney
February 21, 2022 8:43 am

This label of “intelligent” sounds good as a release to the media. However, things as they are used and maintained in the Dominican culture will have a very short life.

The wall will reduce entries of some illegals. It will not stop the trafficking of illegals by the mafias who have their own routes to evade walls.

J Thompson
February 21, 2022 12:05 pm

Will stop the elderly and pregnant women…others will find a way to cross. As useless as the US/Mexico fence. Just a PR stunt.

Drfinest
February 21, 2022 3:15 pm

Let’s see what happens

