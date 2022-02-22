Rains to continue this Tuesday, says Onamet

Santo Domingo, DR

During the early hours of this Tuesday, cloudiness will cause scattered showers with gusts of wind towards the towns of the northern, northeastern, southeastern regions and the Central Mountain Range.

According to the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), the precipitations will occur due to an anticyclonic system that affects the national territory. Therefore, they will extend into the afternoon towards other country localities.

It also reported that temperatures would remain pleasant and cool, especially in the country’s interior.

Regarding maritime navigation in large, small, and medium-sized vessels, the Onamet recommended being cautious due to abnormal swell.

For tomorrow, Wednesday, the forecast will continue the same pattern of scattered rains, generating occasional clouds from the morning.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 28°C and 30°C, while the minimum will remain between 19°C and 21°C.