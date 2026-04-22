Dominican Republic and Haiti discuss security measures amid gang expansion

Santo Domingo.- The governments of the Dominican Republic and Haiti have established joint working committees to address security concerns and the growing influence of gangs in Haiti.

During a meeting, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez met with Jack Christofides to discuss cooperation and operational matters related to the Gang Suppression Force mission. Senior Dominican officials and security representatives also participated in the talks.

According to Amnesty International, Haiti’s long-standing political and economic instability is linked to historical inequality, compounded by recent crises such as fuel shortages, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These conditions have contributed to the rise of gang violence across the country.

The situation worsened after the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, which deepened political instability. His successor, Ariel Henry, faced difficulties controlling armed groups that expanded their presence in Port-au-Prince. In 2024, a transitional presidential council was created to help restore stability.

Authorities in Haiti continue to face pressure to strengthen security and protect human rights as the country confronts ongoing violence and institutional challenges.