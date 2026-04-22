Abinader reports 90% completion of Santo Domingo 2026 sports venues

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader toured the sports facilities at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center to review preparations for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026. Authorities reported that renovations at the Olympic Center and Parque del Este have reached about 90% overall completion.

During the visit, Abinader said the upgrades are being carried out under international standards to support major competitions beyond the regional games, including track and field events and potential NBA exhibitions. He announced that a basketball game between the national teams of the Dominican Republic and the United States, featuring NBA players, is planned for July 4.

The president highlighted that once the games conclude, scheduled from July 24 to August 8, the renovated venues will remain available for Dominican athletes. He also noted progress on the Olympic Village, where 600 of the planned 1,200 apartments for athletes are already completed.

Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz described government backing for the project as essential, while organizing committee president José Monegro said the event is expected to host around 6,200 athletes and feature the largest medal program in the country’s sporting history.

According to the latest construction report, several venues—including those for table tennis, gymnastics, aquatics, archery, rowing, canoeing, and shooting—are already competition-ready. Other facilities, such as handball, softball, combat sports, tennis, and the Olympic Stadium, are in advanced stages of completion ahead of the 2026 games.