Dominican shipping sector rules out disruptions despite higher freight rates

According to the association, although freight rates have increased in recent weeks—reportedly by about 25%—current costs remain below the peaks seen in 2024, when international shipping prices reached much higher levels. The group noted that global indicators such as the World Container Index continue to show lower overall costs compared to that period.

The ANRD stressed that freight fluctuations are driven by broader market forces, including supply and demand, vessel operating expenses, insurance costs, and international environmental conditions, rather than isolated decisions within the sector. It also emphasized that the Dominican Republic maintains stable maritime connectivity because its main trade routes are not directly affected by high-tension international zones.

The organization stated that the current impact is limited mainly to transportation cost adjustments, with no interruptions to logistics operations or access to goods. It urged continuous monitoring of global conditions and stronger coordination across the logistics chain to anticipate risks and maintain supply stability.