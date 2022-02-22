Vice President says Covid vaccines are expiring because “there are people who have not taken them”.

Santo Domingo, DR

Vice President Raquel Peña stated this Tuesday that the batch of vaccines against the coronavirus (Covid-19) is about to expire because many people have not come to be inoculated.

“I make a call, it is that those vaccines that are expiring is precisely because there is a lack of people , so that the population is going to apply the vaccine, do not let it expire; they are going to apply their vaccine so that we are all more covered, more protected against Covid-19,” Peña added.

The also coordinator of the Health Cabinet of the Executive Power added that it would be tomorrow during a press conference at the Ministry of Public Health, where details about the steps to follow with the remaining vaccines will be given through the expanded immunization program.

Regarding the possible donation of vaccines, Peña added that contacts have been made with other countries and that the State will be in “the best disposition” to donate them if other governments require it.

The vice president stressed that the vaccination centers are still operating and are working on ​​holding a special inoculation day.

Peña spoke before the start of the activity at the Central Bank.