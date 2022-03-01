Two years ago today the first case of Covid detected in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic arrives today two years after diagnosing its first imported case of Covid-19, and since then, 4,368 people have died from the disease.

A total of 574,556 are registered with a positive diagnosis of the virus, and 5.8 million people comply with the two-dose vaccine schedule.

This first of March 2022 finds the country with a low incidence of the virus after overcoming five waves or peaks of the pandemic and having seen the different variants of concern identified for Covid-19 circulate in its territory, including alpha, gamma, beta, delta, and omicron.

Until yesterday, the epidemiological surveillance system had issued 711 bulletins or daily reports on the virus’s behavior.

Yesterday it reported 264 new positive cases detected in 7,335 processed laboratory samples, placing the daily positivity at 3.60% and the last four weeks at 5.41%.

A low hospitalization for Covid-19 is also reported. The hospital network-enabled for patients with the virus also reported 144 hospitalized in regular beds, 40 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), and 31 under ventilation, representing 6%, 7%, and 7%, respectively.