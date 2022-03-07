Covid contagion at historical lows in the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday 66 infected with Covid-19, out of a total of 5,126 samples processed in the last 24 hours.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus on Dominican soil represents a drastic drop in cases, in a week in which those detected were few, but always above 150. With these new cases, the number of people affected by the disease it rises to 575,949, of which 570,146 have recovered, and 1,432 are still active. The epidemiological bulletin number 717, places the daily positivity at 1.42% and that of the last four weeks at 3.57%.

Meanwhile, the fatality rate remains at 0.76%; In the last 24 hours, no deaths were reported or recorded.

Hospital occupancy

Currently, there are 135 hospitalized patients, occupying 6% of the 2,373 beds designated for Covid-19.

In Intensive Care Units (ICU) there are 31 patients, for 5% of the 585 spaces to provide care in these areas.

In the case of fans, there is 5% occupancy, which represents the 25 units in use, of the 469 available.

Some vaccination centers are going to close

The vaccination points that do not belong directly to the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) are facing their “possible closure”, according to the institution.

The measure includes the inoculation centers located in squares and commercial premises, as well as private entities that made the decision to collaborate as a result of the mass vaccination of different strategic sites in the country.

However, those that were established by Public Health provision will continue to be open to citizens indefinitely, until now.

The atmosphere that the spaces set up for the immunization day in Greater Santo Domingo continue to present is similar to that of a “ghost town”, since on several occasions only members of the health and security personnel of these establishments are present.

After a visit to the Sambil commercial plaza, where one of the vaccination posts operates, the absence of future inoculated patients was confirmed.