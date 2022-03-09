400 beds that were used in Covid patients have been disabled

Santo Domingo, DR

Around 400 beds intended for the admission of patients with Covid-19 in regular hospitalization areas have been withdrawn from the Covid-19 hospital network in the last few weeks, following the low incidence of cases and hospitalization for the disease in the country.

More than a hundred beds have been reduced in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) services set up nationwide for patients with the disease and at least 46 ventilators.

Weeks ago, the Covid-19 hospital network consisted of 2,373 beds for the hospitalization of patients with the disease, 585 ICU beds, and 469 ventilators. Yesterday, according to the official hospital monitoring of the Covid-19 network, 1,952 beds for general admissions, 456 for ICU, and 423 ventilators were reported. So far, the National Health Service (SNS) has reported the return of the Cardio-Neuro-Ophthalmology and Transplant Center (Cecanot), Rodolfo de la Cruz Lora, Felix Maria Goico, and Luis Morillo King hospitals to offer regular health services, after having been used for the care of patients with the Covid-19 virus.

Until yesterday, the country had 127 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in regular beds and 30 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), of which 25 were intubated, with 5% occupation of beds and ventilators enabled for patients with the disease. In the last 24 hours, 126 new virus cases were registered, and no mortality was reported.

In its bulletin number 719, the Ministry of Health reports that there are currently 974 active virus cases. Therefore, a total of 4,695 laboratory tests were processed.