No COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Dominican Republic for the last ten days.

For ten days the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health have not registered deaths from coronavirus in the Dominican Republic.

The last death reported to date was on Wednesday, March 16, when health authorities reported only one death.

The bulletin published by Public Health this Saturday, March 26, indicated that yesterday no person died from the disease. The country reports 4,375 deaths in total and a fatality rate of 0.76%.

After processing 3,230 COVID – 19 samples in the last 24 hours in the Dominican Republic, the health institution reported 100 new cases of the virus.

Currently, the country registers 264 active cases and a positivity that stands at 4.19%.

Of the samples processed yesterday, 2,387 were performed for the first time, while 843 tests were for follow-up. The Dominican Republic has carried out a total of 3,214,009 samples of COVID -19.

Santiago leads the list of most registered cases with 26, followed by the National District with 16 and then Samaná with 14.

hospital occupation

Of the people who are admitted to health centers for the disease, 121 people are hospitalized in stable conditions, 26 in intensive care units and 24 are connected to a ventilator.

risk groups

The risk groups are people who present comorbidities and, according to the official statistical document, 23.13% of the deceased suffered from hypertension and 14.47%, diabetes.

To date, 66,943 people under the age of 20 have been infected with coronavirus, as well as 2,300 health workers and 1,831 pregnant women.