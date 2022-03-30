Public Health has administered 15.4 million vaccinations

The Dominican Republic has administered 15 million 484,878 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 from different pharmaceutical companies, including Sinovac, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.
Of this total, 7 million 184 thousand 321 correspond to first doses, 5 million 923 thousand 507 to second doses, and 2 million 293 thousand 161 to third doses.
In terms of percentages, the authorities indicate that 79.2% of the general population has received the first dose, 67.5% the second dose, and 29.9% the third dose. 9.8% of children between five and 11 years of age have the first dose, and 2.6% have the second.
Although the population’s motivation to get vaccinated has decreased, the authorities seek to increase these percentages by taking the vaccine from house to house. According to Public Health, there is a team of more than 4,000 people deployed throughout the country, with an average of 11,000 to 12,000 doses per day.
AstraZeneca Contract
President Luis Abinader has warned that the government will only accept the delayed vaccines from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca when the country needs them and, if necessary, proceed to international arbitration for breach of contract.