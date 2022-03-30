See here for free COVID-19 testing availability

The Superintendency of Health and Occupational Risks (SISALRIL) informs that the Ministry of Public Health, rector of the national health system in the country, reiterates the availability to perform diagnostic tests for SARS CoV2, both PCR and antibodies, free of charge for those who request it in the public network, discontinuing as of April 1 the financing mechanism through the Family Health Insurance (SFS).

This decision has been taken due to the marked reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases registered in the country, as established in the latest special epidemiological bulletin No. 741.

A positivity of 0.92% is reflected, without deaths in the last 72 hours and with an occupancy of hospital beds of 5% and ICU beds and mechanical ventilators of 4%.

Likewise, the demand for PCR tests at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory has been reduced by 75.8% compared to the average of the previous 12 months.

Until March 2022, the Government provided 6,420 million pesos to pay for PCR tests to laboratories through the Health Risk Administrators (ARS).

SISALRIL takes the opportunity to recognize the value of the articulation of the public and private network and highlights how important it is to achieve the co-participation of various actors in the National Health System.

It also points out that the Health Risk Administrators are obliged to continue covering the services required by the affiliates under the conditions established by the Family Health Insurance.

Similarly, all

extraordinary and transitory authorizations issued until March 31 will be guaranteed, granted as a result of medical attention to the population affiliated with the SFS infected by COVID-19,

Such coverage as payment for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Professional Fees for COVID-19, increased hospitalization fees for Health Service Providers, and high-cost surpluses in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

It emphasizes that in the face of any need for information from the population, the communication channels of the General Directorate of Information and Defense of Affiliates (DIDA) and the SISALRIL User Service Directorate are available.