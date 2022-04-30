There are no internal Covid patients in the hospital network

Santo Domingo, DR

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported the hospital occupancy of Covid-19 patients at 0%, which had not been seen in the two years of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic, which had months with occupancy of up to 100%.

In the epidemiological bulletin #771, 65 new cases of Covid were reported out of 3,218 samples processed, placing the daily positivity at 2.67% and that of the last four weeks at 1.02%. Deaths remain at 4,376, and accumulated cases amount to 579,379, of which 320 are active cases. In the epidemiological bulletin, the income indicators for coronavirus are with the arrow down and in blue. Only four patients are in Covid beds.

In the Intensive Care Units, where patients were seen to decrease every day, this Friday, the 585 enabled beds are empty, as are the 469 ventilators, with 0% in both cases.

Infections

As of the registered cases date, 67,240 are under 20 years of age, 1,830 pregnant women, and 2,301 health workers.

The fatality rate in the country remains at 0.76%. However, according to this report, in the other countries of the Americas, a downward trend is maintained since it only registers 85,266 new cases, where there is a cumulative of more than 152 million infections.