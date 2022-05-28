Dominican Today celebrates with big LAUGHS on Dominican Mothers Day Weekend

Dominican comedienne Kiki Melendez holds court with her Queens of Laughter tonight on ColorVision Channel 9

Historical, first all-female stand-up comedy special in the nation!!!

Join Dominicana comedienne Kiki Melendez and her friends Cheddy Garcia, Jaqueline Estrella, Zulema Cruz, and Jini Luciano as they offer up a historical round of laughs for Mother’s Day weekend tonight on ColorVision channel 9 at 8 PM EST in an unprecedented all-female stand-up comedy review hosted by Anderson Mercedes.

Tune in TONIGHT! Saturday, May 28th @ 8 PM EST

ColorVision channel 9

Or worldwide live link: https://colorvision.com.do/en-