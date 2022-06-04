June started with high indicators of Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

The reports of the first two days of June show a trend of increase in the virus indicators in the country, with an increase in its indicators of cases, positivity, and hospitalizations, resembling what happened last year to date when a virus was reported. important peak and the rapid expansion it showed during 2020.

During the first two days of the month, the country reports 1,041 new positive cases, and those hospitalized went from 60 in regular beds to 87 in the last 24 hours, but with a slight reduction in intensive care, falling from 12 reported the day before to 10.

Yesterday the country reported 483 new positive cases and a daily positivity of 11.86% and that of the last four weeks at 4.83%, as well as 87 hospitalized patients, 27 more than those reported the day before,

The day before, the epidemiological bulletin 805, which collects data from June 1, reported 558 new cases, a positivity of 10.54% and 4.54%, respectively, and 60 patients occupying regular beds.

In the first days of June 2021, the country also presented a delicate situation with an increase in cases and deaths from Covid-19, with up to 31 deaths reported in two days and an increase in hospitalized patients in critical conditions.