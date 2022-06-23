Top officials upbeat on Covid slowdown

Santo Domingo.- Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, said that the R0 factor that marks the transmissibility of COVID-19 is going down, going from 4.6% and 3.9% in previous weeks to 2.87% today.

For his part, the National Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, maintained that the situation remains “pretty simple” compared to the magnitude of the entire pandemic, with 41% of the municipalities remaining without case reports and a hospital occupation that does not exceed the 10 %.

“We’re seeing a decline, yes, but we still need to see what’s going to happen in the next few weeks,” Skewes said.