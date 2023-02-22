Construction of a border wall in a protected area did not have a study

Members of the Coalition for the Defense of Protected Areas warned of the destruction of mangroves and the risk of losing part of the Dominican territory in the Montecristi area, near the municipality of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo). Laguna Saladilla is one of the most important bodies of fresh water in the area between Montecristi and Dajabón, forming part of the fluvial system of the Massacre River. It occupies an area of 5.29 square kilometers, with an average depth of 1.8 meters. In an interview with the Minister of the Environment, Miguel Ceara Hatton, accompanied by most of his deputy ministers and other officials, he was asked about the complaint made by the environmentalists, during a press conference at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, since a protected area was intervened and part of the mangrove swamp was affected.

The minister expressed that they were aware that there would be a reaction to the work. “I am going to go there on Saturday (Laguna Saladilla), we have gone several times and I understand that they are going to make a channel in the part where the road goes. Yes, I am worried, we must protect it (the mangrove). We understand that the measures are being taken,” said the head of the Environment. The Vice Minister of Protected Areas, Federico Franco, said that the flow of water in the wetland is 100% guaranteed.

When asked if an impact study was carried out or if the work has an environmental license or not, as denounced by the environmentalists, Minister Hatton replied that no study was carried out.