Government plans to obtain private capital for US $ 570 million for tourism in Pedernales

The Executive Director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Alliances (DGAPP), Sigmund Freund, reported that they already have three important consortiums that are interested in investing in the tourist development of Pedernales, in which the government intends to obtain US $ 570 Millions in private capital. He explained that the three consortiums, two are international and the other premises, paid for the right of participation, and have until March 15 to deposit all the financial documentation, validate it and then enter the phase of presenting an economic proposal. “We are concluding the process of searching for a private partner to complete the development of the first stage of Cabo Rojo, with the intention of investing about US $ 570 million from private capital in the next four years and it is of great joy to inform you that we already have with the demonstration of interest of three important consortiums, and we can soon announce which has been chosen to develop in a society with the Dominican State this great project that will mark the tourist history of the country, ”he said.

He also stressed that at the beginning of March, they will begin the construction of the third hotel in Cabo Rojo, of the nine that are contemplated in the first stage of this project. In that sense, he recalled that at the beginning of this month, together with President Luis Abinader, they worked on the construction of the first two hotels, according to accent.

In addition, he stressed that in a few weeks, the tender of the Pedernales International Airport will begin, which will be built in the municipality of Oviedo, where the work accelerate to conclude the internal roads of the project, the hydrosanitary works, advance the aqueduct, the treatment plant and the electrical substation.