In the management of Ángel Hernández, five teachers have been suspended for sexual harassment

Since August 2022, when the administration of Ángel Hernández began at the head of the Ministry of Education, that institution has suspended at least five educators accused of sexual harassment. Although the minister did not elaborate on the cases of the suspended teachers, he indicated that the “failure” that these situations arise is due “to Dominican society.”

On February 15, John Kelly Martínez, from the César Nicolás Penson high school in the province of La Altagracia, who is accused of the death of student Esmeralda Richiez, was suspended. “The Ministry has suspended teachers within its powers and we hope that the disciplinary actions take their course. In my tenure about four, plus the case of Higüey,” the minister told the press.

Against John Kelly Martínez, the Dominican justice sentenced 12 months in prison as a measure of coercion.