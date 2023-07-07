Leonel Fernández, the first Dominican politician to publish on the new social network Threads

On Thursday, former president and leader of the Fuerza del Pueblo party, Leonel Fernández, became the first politician in the Dominican Republic to publish a message on the new social network Threads, which has gained attention as an alternative to Twitter.

Fernández, who is a prominent figure in the Dominican political opposition, created his account with the username @LeonelFernandez, consistent with his other social media profiles. He promptly shared a message expressing his presence on the platform and his determination to win with the Force of the People.

In a similar development, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, also joined Threads on the same day but did not share any message at that time.

Threads is owned by Meta, the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, and is positioned as a direct competitor to Twitter, which is owned by Elon Musk.

Within just 24 hours of its global activation, and in less than 12 hours since President Abinader joined the platform, he has already garnered over 20,000 followers.