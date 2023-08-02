Deputies approve modifying the Labor Code to grant 10 days of paternity leave In the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies approved in the first reading a bill that modifies the Labor Code to extend maternity and paternity leave for workers, granting 10 days of paid leave for parents upon the birth of a child. The bill also includes provisions for five days of paid leave for the celebration of marriage and three days of paid leave in cases of the death of grandparents, parents, or partners.

Additionally, the Chamber of Deputies approved in the first reading the family farming bill, which aims to protect, promote, and develop family farming through state public policies and coordinated entities. The bill seeks to strengthen the family farming sector as an essential part of the rural economy and promote sustainable production practices and gender equality.

The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, at 11:00 AM.