Vice President Raquel Peña highlights the impact of CEMDOE’s JCI accreditation on the Dominican health system

Santo Domingo.- In a meeting led by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, the Medical Center for Diabetes, Obesity, and Specialties (CEMDOE) officially received the Joint Commission International (JCI) certification, which focuses on the quality of medical care and patient safety. This accreditation makes CEMDOE the first health center in the Dominican Republic to obtain such recognition.

During her speech, Peña highlighted the center’s humanitarian treatment of patients and emphasized that this achievement marks an important step towards establishing a benchmark for the Dominican health system in the region and the world. She expressed her conviction that the JCI accreditation will benefit society as a whole by identifying opportunities for improvement in the health sector and enabling timely, equitable, comprehensive, and efficient medical care.

Peña also invited collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, as this achievement will promote the Dominican Republic as a health tourism destination. Many patients from abroad seek treatment in the country, and the accreditation guarantees quality and safety in their care.

Mariela Vicini, the founder of CEMDOE, emphasized their dedication to contributing to the well-being and health of patients suffering from diabetic foot complications due to diabetes. The center’s focus has been on the prevention and comprehensive treatment of diabetes and its chronic conditions.

Gastón Gabin, CEO of CEMDOE, expressed that the JCI accreditation represents the first significant step for the center and the country. He announced a new investment of approximately US$20 million to expand services, including the construction of four operating rooms, two endoscopy rooms, an emergency department, and a fertility center. This investment aims to enhance the care portfolio and provide a complete and comprehensive patient experience.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Joel Santos, Minister of the Presidency; David Collado, Minister of Tourism; Carolina Mejía, Mayor of the National District; Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, General Director of Customs, as well as members of the board of directors of CEMDOE and special guests.

About CEMDOE:

CEMDOE is an outpatient medical institution that focuses on providing comprehensive, safe, and high-quality care centered on the patient and their family. It offers over 45 specialties, a clinical laboratory, an advanced imaging center, endoscopy services, a multipurpose operating room, hemodialysis, and a specialized area for diabetic foot care. The center’s services are based on international processes, standards, and policies to ensure successful patient outcomes.

About Joint Commission International:

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1997 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly-owned nonprofit subsidiary of The Joint Commission. JCI extends the mission of The Joint Commission throughout the world by helping improve the quality of patient care through international accreditation, consultation, publications, and education programs. JCI serves international healthcare organizations, public health agencies, ministries of health, and others in over 100 countries.